Washington state is now accepting applications in round 4 of the Working Washington Grants program to help fund small businesses as they continue economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington State Department of Commerce is taking applications through an online portal starting now and ending Friday, April 12.
Links to the portal and information about eligibility can be found at commercegrants.com.
Funds in the amount of $240 million were approved by state legislators as part of an early action bill to help small businesses pay for the costs associated with daily operations such as rent, utilities, payroll and personal protective equipment.
The maximum grant award available will be $25,000, but amounts will vary from business to business.
The Department of Commerce will also open a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Portal starting Friday, April 8, for live venue operators in entertainment and performing arts industries.
Businesses can contact Commerce’s technical support center by phone or by email: 855-602-2722 or commercegrants@submittable.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.