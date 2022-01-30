For Walla Walla-based company Organix Inc., worms are one critical wave of the future.
The consulting and composting firm has been developing solutions to organic waste challenges for almost two decades, according to a recent news release.
Now they have thousands of worms hard at work in Central Washington at the Royal Dairy farm in Royal City.
“The worm castings harvest of a nearly 7-acre worm bed is fully underway, making it the largest known worm castings harvest on record,” the company proclaimed in their announcement.
Organix is part of a wave of companies in the Walla Walla Valley business landscape discovering how money can be made while rebuilding the environment.
For Organix, that’s the development of vermi-substrates. Much like worm castings (which are essentially wiggler manure that serves as an organic fertilizer packed with nutrients), these substrates are being marketed as a way to rehabilitate soils after decades of chemical contamination.
Worm castings have been sold at gardening stores for years, Organix President Russ Davis said, though in small packages and at high prices because suppliers were also responsible for extracting the live worms.
But with its vermi-substrates, Organix has worked with Royal Dairy harvesting almost 20,000 square yards from the worm bed of its innovative BioFiltro wastewater treatment system. It uses the digestive power of worms and microbes to remove up to 99% of water contaminants within four hours, according to the website.
Organix is now selling its product wholesale with the worms included for soil-remediation projects.
“The idea has been difficult, a little bit, to get people to understand why we have a whole new product that’s worms but not worm castings,” Davis said.
“It turns out that it really is a new product category. Instead of just selling castings that come out of a worm, we’re selling almost like a worm habitat. And lots of it.
“In that habitat are worms, worm eggs, baby worms, food for the worms, worm biology (the stuff they leave behind that treats the soil) and then, of course, some kind of a wood chip, a carbon source that they have that they’re basically living in.”
Other Walla Walla-area companies are also digging into environmentally friendly and restorative products.
Columbia Pulp, based in Dayton, combats the longstanding practice of burning wheat straw fields after harvest by purchasing more than 250,000 tons of local straw each year. That is then converted into a fiber sold to paper and packing companies for the manufacture of things like food containers, towels and tissues.
The company has also started making other items like animal bedding and recently leased a small warehouse in downtown Dayton for the research and development of other alternative products.
“(It’s) a natural part of Columbia Pulp’s DNA as we explore this brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Steve Martin, the company vice president of alternative products. “We’re learning that there’s other things that can be done with our pulp and other raw materials.”
Mainstem Malt, in Walla Walla, uses only dry-land grain sourced from family farms around the Northwest to eliminate the water footprint associated with irrigation.
Grains are screened, with the waste sold as livestock feed.
Mainstem Malt has been named a “Certified B Corporation,” “legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment,” by a global nonprofit called B Lab.
And all grains used by Mainstem come from farms certified as salmon-safe.
“It’s a certification that focuses on soil and water quality, using wild salmon as an indicator of ecosystem health,” Mainstem owner Phil Neumann said. “Mainstem alone has brought over 30,000 acres of farmland into the salmon-safe program.
“Looking not too far forward, we’re excited to start an organic line and incorporate increasingly sustainable practices into our catalog.”
Sustainability is the trend in the business world, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and to that end, Organix has also partnered with BioFiltro, a global company based in South America, finding buyers around the Northwest for its wastewater treatment units since 2017.
Royal Dairy had its 7-acre BioFiltro system installed to clean about 200,000 gallons of water contaminated each day with manure from thousands of cows. Royal received the National Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.
Northstar Winery, in Walla Walla, had a smaller BioFiltro system installed in 2019.
Meanwhile, the hard-working worms at Royal Dairy are now also supplying Organix with plenty of manure to make healthier soil a more affordable possibility.
“In the past, people have bought worm castings, but it’s been so expensive, and it’s so labor-intensive to make it,” Davis said. “Last time I checked, one cubic yard of worm castings was about $500. For pure worm castings. For worm compost, which is some castings mixed with some peat moss mixed with something else is about $200-$300.
“It could only be made in such small quantities, so they have to charge that kind of money for it or they can’t justify what goes into making it. This (the company’s new vermi-substrates) is a new way of doing something that has been done for a very long time, but not at this kind of quantity.”
Innovation has been a integral part of businesses making money while trying to clean up the world.
