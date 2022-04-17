Banner Bank has been ranked No. 1 for the Northwest region for customer satisfaction, according to a release for J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.
It is the sixth time in 10 years that Banner Bank, headquartered in Walla Walla, has earned the recognition.
The J.D. Power study is the longest-running and most in-depth independent study of the opinions of banking customers available.
Seven factors were used in the determination of the winner from the survey of customers. Level of trust, banking options, digital banking and resolving problems where some of the criteria used. Help with saving time and money also made the list.
“It is an incredible honor to again receive this independent recognition by J.D. Power because it is based on the opinions of our clients,” said Mark Grescovich, president and CEO of Banner Bank.
