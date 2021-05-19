Walla Walla’s Michele Pompei baked his way back into the competition on Week 3 of Food Network’s “Best Baker in America,” which aired Monday night, May 17.
Pompei took a slight step backward on Monday’s show after being declared the winner of Week 2.
The Walla Walla Bread Co. co-owner, now one of seven remaining bakers, was tasked with creating a “huckleberry pie-embouche” for the show’s main “master challenge.”
A traditional croquembouche is a puff pastry tower held together by strings of caramel. The contestants were told to make a version emblematic of a Northwest huckleberry pie.
Judges Carla Hall, Jason Smith and Gesine Prado said they felt Pompei’s entry was almost too elegant for the week’s theme of the Rocky Mountains. Pompei had constructed his own glass-like sugar pedestal and an air-brushed decoration to represent Mother Nature.
Pompei had to enter the week’s “bake-off” with three other contestants to stave off elimination.
The four contestants were ordered to make a gelatin dessert, the state dessert of Utah, and also incorporate baked elements.
Pompei crafted a multi-layered gelatin dessert with a Granny Smith apple theme. The judges were wowed by the flavors and appearance of the dish, including floating bits of apple in the gelatin, but noted the central vanilla gelatin had hardened too much.
Regardless, Pompei was deemed safe by the judges and advanced to Episode 4 of the competition.
Baltimore baker Yasmeen Haskins Jackson was sent packing.
In Week 4, contestants will work with desserts of the northern Great Plains — kuchen, the state dessert of South Dakota, and the scotcheroo bar of Minnesota fame.
Pompei is not allowed to reveal how far he advanced on the show, which was filmed in advance at a resort in Arizona.