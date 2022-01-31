LOWDEN — One of the Walla Walla Valley's earliest wineries, L'Ecole No. 41, has announced plans to open a new tasting room in Woodinville, Washington.
The winemakers will open the new location in June as part of Wine Walk Row, with tasting rooms, craft breweries, distilleries and eateries situated together in The Schoolhouse District organized by MainStreet Property Group LLC.
The Woodinville tasting room would become the first L'Ecole No. 41 spot in Western Washington after nearly 40 years inside the historic Frenchtown Schoolhouse that has been featured on every bottle.
L'Ecole opened a wine bar in downtown Walla Walla in April 2021 at the Marcus Whitman Hotel.
Design of the Woodinville location reportedly took its inspiration from the Frenchtown School.
“We’ve long considered expanding our flagship Walla Walla Valley location into the Seattle area, and particularly the Woodinville area," L'Ecole owner and winemaker Marty Clubb stated in the announcement.
"The new Schoolhouse District incorporates modern architecture built around a renovated historic schoolhouse building — soon to be occupied by a second location of Walla Walla Steak Co. The whole prospect felt serendipitous."
Clubb said he is working with Boxwood Architects and his daughter, Rebecca Clubb-Olson, to design the Woodinville space.
