Economic challenges the pandemic brought are far from over in the Walla Walla Valley.
It was through that lens that several locals offered their outlook for 2021 during an economic development information meeting held online Tuesday by the Port of Walla Walla.
This year has seen local small businesses battle to stay alive, Walla Walla Small Business Development Center Director Judy Jones said at the start of the discussion, and more state funding is on the way.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week the allocation of another $135 million in support for families and businesses affected by COVID-19, with about half as business support grants.
Already, several Walla Walla small businesses have received grants and loans through the SBDC, as well as the Walla Walla Micro-Business Assistance Program and Working Washington Small Business Grants 2.0, which also had speakers at the Port meeting.
However, Eastern Washington University economics professor Patrick Jones said his latest indicators forecast little change in the near future.
Population growth comes with significant economic consequences, Jones explained, and local growth lags in comparison to the state average — the Tri-Cities rate is triple that of Walla Walla.
Jones shared another figure indicating the Walla Walla area is seeing a flow of residents “migrating” here, but the state expects population growth to remain slow in the next five years with only about 1,000 more people.
“It harder to see a robust economic develop if you’ve got slow growth,” Jones said. “It certainly doesn’t ring the cash register of retail all that well.
"Politically, which is something we’ll be dealing with the next year or so as legislative districts are reordered, I can’t help but think that you will lose a bit more of your per-capita representation.”
Walla Walla also dipped under state trends in median household income, wages and income distribution, and Jones said he expected further decline with the continuing pandemic.
The area also continued to have a low labor force participation rate, which includes both the employed and the unemployed actively looking for work.
“It is still lower than you were in the pre-recession peak of 2009,” Jones said. “The work force still hasn’t regained its level that we saw over a decade ago. I find that intriguing because in most counties we work in, that’s not the case.”
Although several local indicators slipped under state averages, they were on pace with the rest of the nation.
Jones also pointing out some positives that have helped Walla Walla during the pandemic.
“It’s clear incomes are growing, even if the population isn’t,” Jones said. “Wages are climbing at a pretty healthy rate, but over the last five years, not as fast as the rest of the state.
"On the other hand, poverty is declining, and the community is spending more of its money locally, although some of that is tourism.”
Port staff said Walla Walla has working hard to get through the pandemic.
Port Executive Director Pat Reay said the Port has more than 30 business leads, and the airport business district is more than 90% full.
But, he added, “We continued to see a low of interest in our community. Our sales tax numbers are still strong, surprisingly. You’re seeing people spending.”
Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson joined the meeting to highlight Ski Bluewood for redesigning many facilities to accommodate skiers and snowboarders for the winter.
“Our Main Street is hurting but surviving,” Dickinson said. “Bluewood is a big deal for our winter economy.”