Local bars and restaurants have started closing this week with the state having extended its latest pandemic restrictions through the holidays.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants would go on another three weeks, through the holidays to Jan. 4.
Local businesses had already begun closing.
Big House Brew Pub announced its temporary closure in mid-November, when Inslee had first ordered the shutdown through Dec. 14.
The virus had taken a toll on Big House staff, owners Jason and Denyse Hutchinson said in a public Facebook post Monday.
"We have one staff member in the hospital fighting hard to beat the virus," they said. "Today marks day 4 in the ICU with a breathing tube, IV’s and a heart monitor.
"We have another staff member who lost both of her grandparents to COVID in the span of 8 days. We are a family here at Big House and today our family is hurting."
Big House announced it will not serve take-out or curbside pickup here at its Main and Palouse streets location.
"We closed for many reasons, the main being that we didn’t see take out/outdoor dining as a viable option for our restaurant."
The Hutchinsons urges everyone to take the pandemic seriously.
"COVID has hit the Big House family hard," they said in the post. "For those of you questioning whether or not this virus is real, let me assure you it is."
Reopening remains possible, though no date has been set.
"Together we can beat this, we have to," the Hutchinsons said. "Lives are depending on it."
The temporary closure of a pub in Prescott, Tuxedo Bar and Grill at 105 S. D St., took effect Dec. 1 due to limitations placed on business by the pandemic.
The bar announced it is not going out of business, but no reopening date has been set.
"Because of the limitations placed on businesses due to the virus, we are not able to stay open and profitable," owner Pam Stueckle said on her Nov. 30 Facebook post. "I am confident and look forward to reopening as soon as restrictions on restaurants are lifted."
When Inslee announced the extension of his ban, Red Monkey Downtown Lounge on West Alder Street the latest Walla Walla business to report a shutdown.
"We are not built to be a To Go business, and current sales don't support keeping the doors open," Red Monkey stated on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
However, Red Monkey left open the possibility of holiday specials.
"We do plan to open a few days to sell some specialty cocktail packages, growlers, merch and gift cards. Virtual Gift cards can be purchased on our website."