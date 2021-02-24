Cinemark Grand Cinemas, on West Poplar Street, and The Liberty Theater in Dayton have announced they will reopen Friday with Walla Walla and Columbia counties now in Phase 2 of the state's pandemic reopening plan.
Both theaters have been closed since the second statewide shutdown in mid-November. The Walla Walla theater had only reopened a month or so before that, after a seven-month closure for COVID-19 precautions.
The Dayton theater, which has been shuttered since last spring, will celebrate its long-awaited reopening with free showings of The Mask of Zorro (1998) this weekend.
"After almost a year hibernating, we are suddenly in Phase 2 and suddenly about to show our first movie — this one for free," Liberty treasurer and co-interim manager Michael Luce said.
Grand Cinemas had not finalized its showtimes as of Tuesday morning, but Cinemark has confirmed the Friday reopening.
Welcoming guests comes with several restrictions, as theaters are limited to 25% seating capacity in each auditorium.
Masks will be mandatory at all times (except when eating or drinking) when indoors, both Grand Cinemas and Liberty have stated, and seating will be buffered to keep groups at least 6 feet apart.
Both theaters have also announced the installation of fans and air filters, and high-contact points (seat arms, door handles and such) will be regularly disinfected.
"The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority," Cinemark stated in its release.