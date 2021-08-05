Crews at the Walla Walla Regional Airport have fretted this summer about the same thing worrying airports across the nation: Will planes here be grounded by fuel shortages?
“It was very tight,” said Rolf Leirvik, owner of Gorge Aviation Services, which provides fuel for almost all of the aircraft here.
“It was very tight for two reasons. One, there’s been a lack of truck drivers transporting the fuel. They can only drive so much, so they’ve been limited — especially with the increased demand for fuel during fire season,” he said.
“And two, we get our jet fuel from a supplier in the Portland area, and they just ran out of fuel for a couple of days. The combination of those two things made it very tight if Walla Walla was going to keep everybody flying.”
But Walla Walla didn’t run out. “We got a lot of support from our delivery companies,” Leirvik said.
The fuel scare appears to have eased recently, with distributors having picked up the pace, he said.
Gorge Aviation also serves Hermiston Regional Airport, with the aviation fuel coming from an EPIC Fuels location in Salem, Oregon.
Walla Walla may have avoided a crisis, but other regional airports weren’t so fortunate.
Bozeman Yellowstone International was forced to delay or cancel 18% of its flights on a recent Sunday, according to The Wall Street Journal, due to slow fuel deliveries.
Major airports, with a more prominent connection to the fueling industry as well as space to store fuel, are less likely to experience such a shortage.
Not so in Eastern Washington. Grant County International nearly ran out of fuel in mid-July, according to the Columbia Basin Herald.
“Things got desperate,” Larry Godden told the Herald. Godden is the general manager of aircraft and pilot services company Million Air at Grant County International.
He had to request 100,000 gallons of emergency aircraft fuel from the Washington State Department of Commerce, telling state officials his “general aviation fuel has been depleted.”
Walla Walla Regional stayed out of that situation, according to Leirvik, but the local airport came close.
“We were down to the point in some places where if we didn’t get more fuel in the next couple of days, we’d have to stop selling fuel,” he said.
The demand for fuel typically increases this time of year, Leirvik said, citing summer travel and fire-fighting season.
However this year, with a recent resurgence in air travel, seems to have caught the industry a bit by surprise.
“The fuel business is like a supply chain,” Leirvik said.
“The refinery makes the fuel, like a manufacturer, planning ahead of time how much their going to make per month. And then it goes to the suppliers, and then to the distributors — there’s not just this pot of fuel sitting around, waiting for someone to ask for some.
“If the refineries underestimate how much they’ll make, or if there’s some other hiccup along the way, that’s going (to) force things throughout the system. It’s a really tight system, so if there’s extra demand, that’s going to be felt everywhere.”
This summer has provided a good example.
“I think it was a combination of the refineries having to produce more than they expected, and there (have) not been enough drivers to transport the fuel.”
Walla Walla Regional Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund commended Gorge Aviation Services for keeping the local flights on time.
“The fuel industry does have challenges with supply and trucking that can add to the lead times of getting fuel,” she said. “Rolf has been doing a pretty good job working with his supplier on getting fuel.”