After a two-year break because of the pandemic, Waitsburg Commercial Club members gathered for the business organization’s annual awards dinner Tuesday, April 12, to recognize people and businesses that have contributed to making Waitsburg a thriving community.
Dozens community members gathered for the event at one of Waitsburg’s newest establishments, the American 35 restaurant at 128 Main St. American 35 was most recently the Anchor Bar, but it is mostly known as the former American Legion Post 35 building, which is where the restaurant takes its name.
Awards for Business of the Year, Employee of the Year and Community Service Person of the year were given out for years 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The awards dinner was given in honor of the late Walt Goble and his wife, Gwen Goble. Walt Goble died in March 2020.
The Gobles received a special recognition award for their years of service to Waitsburg and the surrounding communities. They were deeply involved with the Waitsburg School District, Waitsburg Lions Club and Rotary Club, to name a few.
Walt Goble also was the mayor of Waitsburg from 2010 to 2016.
According to a statement by members of the Waitsburg Commercial Club, the Gobles played a big leadership role in making the Waitsburg Celebration Days a strong and viable event. It also recognized their contributions for making Waitsburg a better place to live because of their hours of service to the community.
Another special recognition award went to Matt and Krystal Wyatt, for their outstanding service during the flooding disaster of February 2020.
The Wyatts are pastors at Waitsburg Christian Church and opened the doors of the church to the community transforming it into an emergency shelter for those displace by the flooding.
The church also served hot meals and became a place for families, volunteers and disaster response workers to sleep. The Wyatts also helped organize cleanup efforts after the flood waters receded.
The Waitsburg Commercial Club is a nonprofit corporation with the purpose of advancing the economic prosperity and growth of the city of Waitsburg. It also helps establish new businesses, retain industries in the area and provide information to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.