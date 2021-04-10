Frank Alvarez, who graduated from Walla Walla High School in 2010, now manages the local P1FCU with a goal of reaching out to the Hispanic community.
The world of finance can intimidate anyone, the credit union manager said, but especially when factoring in a language barrier.
Alvarez, fluent in Spanish as the son of Mexican immigrants, is happy to help more clients tackle mortgages, commercial lending, consumer lending, credit, loans and interest rates.
“Finance is sometimes in one language, and it can be really difficult when that’s not your first language,” Alvarez said. “We need to translate that the correct way, to make sure that the Hispanic community understands that lingo.”
Alvarez was born 1991 in New York, in the Bronx, but then his parents took the family back to Mexico for a decade before he moved to Walla Walla when he was 16.
After graduating from Wa-Hi, it didn’t take long for Alvarez to find his niche in the banking world.
Going to Walla Walla Community College while juggling jobs, Alvarez studied business management.
Where as his parents never had a credit card, trying to get by strictly on cash, Alvarez began to realize they may have missed out on a more comfortable life.
“They thought that’s how the world works, but it really doesn’t,” Alvarez said. “You try to get a house, you try to get a car; you need to have established credit.”
P1FCU is based in Lewiston, and after a year of being located inside the College Place Walmart, the local branch is preparing to open its newly constructed location at Myra and The Dalles Military roads before the start of summer.
By the time the local P1FCU building is fully operational, Alvarez hopes local Hispanic small-business owners will already be familiar with his efforts.
“I try to help anybody in the world of finance,” Alvarez said. “We’re planting our seed here to let them know we’re here; we have a great business team; we’re able to do loans.”
Alvarez sees a great deal of potential in the Walla Walla Valley.
“The opportunity here is huge,” Alvarez said. “We have a very big Hispanic community where it’s very noticeable."
Other local financial institutions have joined in the effort to better serve minorities.
GESA Credit Union, its local operations at West Tietan Street and South Second Avenue, has a Hispanic Outreach Task Force to develop strategies.
“We really wanted to be an inclusive credit union so that we’re serving all aspects of the community,” GESA chief lending officer Richard Waddle said. “The Hispanic community is a huge part of our region. It’s the fastest-growing segment, so that task force has led a number of internal efforts to make sure that we have the resources in place, the tools in place, to properly serve that community.”
GESA policies include having Spanish-speaking representatives available in the contact center and at branches offices, printing forms and online information in both English and Spanish, and ensuring that advertising campaigns are reaching the Hispanic community.
Waddle added that GESA has also become more involved by sponsoring the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, serving as board members of both the Central Washington and Yakima Chamber of Commerce, supporting Hispanic heritage and achievement events.
“We’re done a lot there, and we’ve seen tremendous growth in the last five years of our Hispanic and Latino membership,” Waddle said.
Baker Boyer Bank's vice president and chief credit officer, Rosendo Guizar, who was born in Mexico, established himself in downtown Walla Walla with two decades of experience in advising Latino small business owners.
Despite Latinos nationwide now being the fastest-growing segment of business owners, CNBC reported in February that they are less likely to receive funding from banks.
Alvarez sees communication being critical.
Not only should clients know all of their options, Alvarez also wants trust among his staff.
“He asks me, ‘Hey, can you help them understand the terms and conditions, and what they’re signing, and all that?’” Alvarez said. “I like that. I like that involvement to where they realize, ‘Yes, they’re here to help me out.’ We’re growing their business.
“That word to mouth is the most essential referral that I very much appreciate: people referring other people to me because I have helped them.