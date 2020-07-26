Cleaning companies of the Walla Walla Valley are keeping busy in this season as business and home owners attempt to keep the novel coronavirus at bay.
Once Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start plan began in Walla Walla County, more people began calling on cleaners to take care of the mess.
“I took about two or three days to heat up and it got pretty hot,” said Jerry Rau, owner of Supreme Cleaning Services in College Place.
“I’m still struggling to find the new normal. I’m adding a new customer almost every other day.”
He said business is growing significantly, although much of it is one-time cleaning requests, whether homes or offices.
“I anticipate things being super busy all summer, barring ... moving back to Phase 1,” Rau said as he talked between jobs on another busy day last week.
Rau said the conditions he found when returning to some homes were unfortunate.
“That was one of the hard things to do, even though I was joyful to have work,” Rau said. “Every house we went to, it had gotten dirty.”
Some home owners had to cancel services altogether because they had experienced financial ruin and others have still been hesitant to let anybody into their homes. Others may have resorted to have their stuck-at-home teenagers do the work, but that only lasted a few weeks, Rau joked.
However, Rau said he’s found that immuno-compromised clients were very willing to get professional cleaners back in their homes.
“A clean home offsets the danger,” Rau said. Some were also not fit physically to clean their homes, leading to piling up dust and debris that could lead to greater respiratory issues.
Grace Reynolds, owner of Handmaid Cleaning Service in Walla Walla, echoed that concern.
“There’s definitely a need for cleaning right now and specifically professional cleaning,” Reynolds said.
“Having your home clean, especially if you have immunodeficiency of any kind, is really important. If a home is clean, air quality is better, so respiratory issues will not be as bad.” She also recommended changing air filters regularly and avoiding aerated or “fogging” disinfectants.
She said the aerated solutions can be poisonous and many are classified as pesticides by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Not only are many disinfectants unduly harmful, according to the EPA, but many are not even approved to be effective against the coronavirus.
Disinfectants with approved efficacy against COVID-19 can be found at the EPA’s website.
As people rushed to the stores to snatch up disinfectant at the start of the pandemic, some were not using it properly. The volume of people calling the CDC from ingesting or exposing themselves to disinfectant spiked dramatically in March.
Reynolds said she prides her company’s work in part on the fact that her employees get certified by the American House Cleaners Association. She said the certification gives peace of mind to clients that the workers are being thorough and following proper protocols, keeping clients safe from both disease and disinfectants.
Many of the protocols for cleaning with COVID-19 in mind are already applied by cleaning companies, but both Rau and Reynolds said it is hard to know where and how to find the best protocols and practices recommended by state regulators or the CDC.
“It’s hard to figure out what’s allowed or not, sometimes,” Rau said. At the time of being interviewed, Rau learned that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown was potentially moving Umatilla County back to Phase 1 — a decision she rescinded later that day. At that moment, Rau said he would have to “do some digging” to find Oregon’s Phase 1 protocols so he could service his clients on the Oregon side of the border — or whether he could.
As far as the CDC, Reynolds said she hadn’t noted many changes in cleaning protocols, but it would be hard to know anyway.
“It takes a bit of digging to find the things that you can apply as a cleaning service,” Reynolds said of the guidelines.
One fortunate aspect of the coronavirus — if there is such a thing — is that it is easily taken care of with one simple solution — elbow grease.
“Believe it or not, coronavirus kills easily,” Rau said. “Except in a body, but it kills easily on a surface.” He said there’s not much of a better solution out there than a good old-fashioned hand washing.
In fact, according to the University of Colorado Hospital, soap and water is more effective than sanitizer when it comes to getting rid of the virus.
“The coronavirus in particular is pretty fragile,” Reynolds said. “... Just about any de-greasing product can break it down and neutralize it.”
But that means getting in every nook and cranny.
Everything from vacuum handles and doorknobs to toilet seats and kitchen sinks get thoroughly wiped down.
Rau said some people have gone so far as to ask his cleaners to wear protective booties in the house, to which they oblige.
And it’s worth it, he said.
“I love every one of my customers,” Rau said. “And God forbid if one of them were to die from me exposing them to coronavirus.”
Reynolds said Handmaid hasn’t changed practices too much in the face of COVID-19 because they were already cleaning top-to-bottom in all of their jobs and wearing personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.
“There are always diseases that we could run into at any time,” Reynolds said. “Coronavirus is one we have to be aware of.”
Reynolds and Rau said they understand some people are in fear, and they know jobs have increased because of that, but cleaning should’ve always been top-of-mind anyway.
“Cleaning isn’t just to make people feel good,” Reynolds said. “I think COVID-19 woke people up to that in wanting to keep their spaces cleaner.
“(But) there’s been diseases all this time. My hope is for the cleaning industry becoming more professional and taking it more seriously.”
The pandemic has perhaps reminded people that cleanliness is more than just keeping a place tidy — it could be the difference between a severe or mild case of a disease.
Too much dust or other air pollutants could lead to worsened COVID-19 symptoms, according to studies referenced by the CDC.
A 2010 study from PLOS Medicine found that improper sanitation contributes to 10% of the global disease burden.
“People are always asking, ‘what are you doing to keep me safe?’” Rau said. He then explains the safety protocols they follow, encourages people to be separated from the cleaners, reminds clients to wear masks and reminds them that surfaces will be disinfected.
But there is still only one certain step to stopping the spread of the sickness.
“No matter what you do, there’s still potential for getting it,” Rau said. “But washing your hands is the best solution.”