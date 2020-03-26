United Way of the Blue Mountains has postponed its Tastiest Taco Contest to July 2020, was due to concerns about health and safety in light of COVID-19 virus precautions.
In the meantime, United Way is asking the community to consider supporting local businesses that participate in the annual fundraiser, including: Agapas, Big House Brew Pub, Crossbuck Brewing, Brewing, Dora's Deli/Worm Ranch, Family Tacos, Granny's Hot Tamales, Guadalajara Tacos, Hidden Valley Bakery, La Casita, La Monarca, La Ramada, Maple Counter Café, Mi Pueblito, Mi Pueblito Taco Truck, Taqueria El Piolin, Taqueria Yungapeti, The Happy Wanderer, Tiki Teriyaki, Tino's Tacos and Wingman Birdz + Brewz.
United Way of the Blue Mountains serves to ensure health, education and financial stability for the people of Columbia and Walla Walla counties in Washington, and Umatilla and Morrow counties in Oregon.