Tyson Foods announced Thursday protective steps against the spread of COVID-19, investing $540 million in safety measures and testing at its U.S. facilities.
Strategies include walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing, Tyson said in a release.
The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in western Walla Walla County is working with outside health experts, expanding its health services staff, and adding a chief medical officer. The facility also plans to pilot health clinics for team members and their families early next year.
Tyson estimates more than half of its workforce nationwide has been tested for COVID-19, with more than 1,000 workers examined each week. The company has more than 600 medical professionals on staff, with an additional 200 nurses and administrative staff hired this year.