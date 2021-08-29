Sadie Drury and Jesus Martinez Bujanda Mora, who work here in the Walla Walla Valley wine industry, were recently named by Wine Enthusiast magazine to its 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021.
Each year, the magazine's list recognizes “people shaping the future of wine, beer, cider and spirits.” The 2021 list was announced Aug. 18.
Drury, a Walla Walla native, now oversees six local vineyards. When the Washington Wine Growers Association named her its 2021 Grower of the Year in April, she became the youngest recipient — and only the second woman ever to receive the honor.
Martinez Bujanda Mora, a fifth-generation winery owner, opened Valdemar Estates here in 2019. Hailing from Spain, he was commended by Wine Enthusiast for “the first international winery to build in the state since the 1980s.”
Members of the Walla Walla Valley wine industry have made the annual 40 Under 40 Tastemakers list each of the last five years.
Past honorees include Walla Walla Community College Director of Viticulture Joel Perez (2017), Brook & Bull winemaker Ashley Trout (2018), Cayuse Vineyards assistant vigneron Elizabeth Bourcier (2019) and Bledsoe Family Winery CEO Josh McDaniels (2020).