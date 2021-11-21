Trove Home & Vintage Goods has built a loyal following in downtown Walla Walla on Main Street, and after six years there, owner Julie Baston is relocating her shop about four miles to 3554 Powerline Road where it will be Trove Mercantile & Design.
Baston said they will host a holiday market in December before the grand opening in March.
The downtown location officially closed Nov. 14.
“We have acreage out here,” she said. “I just finished remodeling a workshop out here. It’s got retail space and studio space and an office, so I’m looking forward to moving it out here.”
Baston welcomes the transition.
“With time and age, I’m kind of ready to be close to home and be able to be on my property, not have to pay rent anymore,” she said. “I can set my own hours, but I’ll plan to be open every weekend beginning in March, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday through Sunday at this point. And also by appointment. I’m happy to do that.
“I have a really nice social media following so I think we’ll get a lot of great regular clientele and customers, but also some new people because this area is really growing out here. It’s a beautiful view. It’s a nice setting, so figured, ‘Gosh, I have this space. Why not have a little store front out here?”
