Sasquatch and day spas don’t normally go together. But in the latest developments at The Showroom on Colville, two storefronts on the verge of opening will serve each, respectively.
Uniquely Walla Walla and Sivana will be the latest tenants to open at the reimagined auto showroom. An expansion of Andy’s Market into a second location — known as The Market by Andy’s — won’t be far behind that as the transformation on the corner of Rose and Colville streets continues.
Anchored by TMACS, which made its move from two doors down and its debut over summer, the space is also home to Combine Art Collective, as well as Epicurean Kitchen by TMACS, the retail resource for kitchen and cooking ingredients. Other wine tasting room tenants not yet formally announced are also in the works for the shared marketspace.
Just a little more than a year after building owners David and Lisa Thompson began the interior demolition on the building in preparation for the change, the vision is realized. Seattle architecture firm Olson Kundig worked on both The Showroom and two buildings one block east on Spokane Street, where tenants have filled the separate but simultaneously constructed Thompson-owned spaces.
With the opening of The FINCH another block west at Rose and Palouse streets and construction of a new apartment building across Rose in the lot of the former Elks Lodge, development is transforming a different side of downtown.
“Rose Street just completely changes,” Thompson said.
Already, he said, more people are moving up and down the alleyways that serve as connections around and through the properties. The construction provided infill and redevelopment, added to the mix of new tenants, and consequently extended downtown retail.
“What things like this do is really work to link downtown all the way to (Whitman) college,” Thompson said.
The Market by Andy’s
It’s the ethos around the Thompson development that attracts owners of Andy’s Market. It’s no secret the College Place grocer, known for its fresh local produce, bulk foods and health-centric focus, has had expansion in its sights. Other locations haven’t worked out for a variety of reasons, said Vicki Zanes, whose late grandparents started the family operation in 1968.
“Wanting to support the community and keep it vibrant and healthy — that is just a really great fit,” Zanes said.
The new space in downtown Walla Walla will serve as a satellite for Andy’s with about 1,500 square feet of sales floor space and another 300 square feet of walk-in cooler space.
Expected to open sometime in November, the operation will continue the tradition of fresh produce and bulk foods. Specialty items will also be included, Zanes said. Think along the lines of rhubarb jam.
“Our customers will tell us what they want it to be,” she said.
“There will be a lot of the stuff that makes Andy’s unique.”
Among them: a fresh juice and smoothie bar. Plans also include expanding the selection of pre-made and packaged foods for grab-and-go meals for a day or weekend.
The active presence downtown is expected to help serve Andy’s customers at a time when the grocery industry is ever-changing and more people are turning to online purchases or shopping services, Zanes said.
The store is expected to uphold the traditional Andy’s schedule of being closed Saturdays.
Uniquely Walla Walla
Co-owners Paul Bowen and Reggie Byrd aren’t just opening a souvenir shop. Their store, set for a soft opening Friday, also specializes in history.
With copies of old photographs of the community for sale and an inventory of local history books, their shop will appeal to those with a passion for the past, as well as those looking for apparel and other items to take home.
“It’s such a unique town, which is why we called it ‘Uniquely Walla Walla,’” said Bowen.
The shop is designed to offer a little something for everyone with stuffed animals, frames, slingshots and other items for kids; wine journals, shirts and insulated bottles for wine lovers; the aforementioned apparel and historic memorabilia and books; and for those with a fancy for Bigfoot, an array of items for those who seek the legend in the Blue Mountains.
Custom “squatch knockers” for tapping on tree trunks — said to be a way of signaling Bigfoot — will be on hand. Bowen and Byrd also have casts of Bigfoot prints available for purchase.
The two became friends through their mutual interest in Bigfoot hunting. Byrd has appeared several times on “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet. A corner of the store is dedicated to bringing awareness of the Blue Mountains as the foremost location of Sasquatch.
Sivana
If you didn’t read “The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari” you might have missed the concept of “sivana.” Derived from a Tibetan word, the term widely circulated is a take on the concept of nirvana.
That’s what owner Gillian Herbrandson is offering in her new day spa and lifestyle boutique opening Friday.
With facials, waxing, body treatments, an array of skin care and relaxation items, and potential massage service, the business is devoted to skin and self-care.
Esthetican Herbrandson has worked in spa care but wanted to branch out into her own operation, she said, to focus more on client care individually.
“More centered on healing, whether it’s by words or by touch – a really peaceful, genuine experience,” she said.
Her new operation opens to a desk and station flanked by walls holding soaps, lotions, candles and skin care products. The space also leads to two separate rooms where facial and spa care and, eventually, massage will be provided in a peaceful, serene setting.
On Spokane Street
The lawn outside of Steve Wells’ tasting room, Time & Direction, is a rolled out piece of green plastic carpeting upon which a pair of picnic tables sit. For the time being this is the outdoor experience, cordoned off with roping, to create the patio.
The unconventional aesthetic is a temporary fix until some unfinished utility work gets the final touches from the city. But truth be told the patio has been the perfect companion to Wells’ approach to the tasting room.
A sommelier who came to Walla Walla to eventually be a winemaker, Wells said he wanted to veer a bit in an industry that can take itself too seriously at times.
“Not that I’m not serious about winemaking,” he clarified.
“My branding is purposefully a little more tongue-in-cheek.”
For the tasting room he opened in the Thompson-owned building at 4 N. Spokane St., he offers a glimpse into all of his favorite things: games, movies, music and wine.
Against the wall and near the bar, a video game system is loaded with 1,162 games. On the screen above the tasting bar last week, “The Last Star Fighter” played.
On the northern side of the building, a window-filled door was rolled up, connecting to the patio.
Outside of that space is another building recently occupied by Gala Realty Group. The real estate firm led by broker/owner Sam Galano.
Directly next door to Time & Direction at 2 N. Spokane is SHIFT boutique, the fashion shop started in Boise by sisters Megan and Kelsey Miller in 2016 before expansion to Walla Walla over the summer.