Chickenbill’s Cafe is back in action at the Touchet Valley Golf Course in Dayton after a one-year hiatus, and faithful customers are returning for old and new menu items alike.

March 31 was the soft open for the restaurant that will operate for the golf season at the Columbia County-owned course from April 1 to Oct. 31 and then close for the winter months.

Chickenbill's Cafe Bill and Teresa Ayotte pose at Chickenbills' Cafe at the Touchet Valley Golf Course in Dayton, Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.

Owners Bill and Teresa Ayotte ran Chickenbill’s at the golf course starting in 2018 but had trouble sustaining the restaurant during the COVID-19 lockdowns that Bill Ayotte said “devastated” their business.

Blazing Burgers took over the food service for the golf course for the 2021 season but were not able to return for this year.

The Ayottes were able to come to an agreement with the Touchet Valley Golf and Recreation group that supervises the golf course and are grateful to see a return of old customers to welcome them back.

Bill Ayotte said they have a good local following, and it has been nice to see a lot of familiar faces returning to the restaurant.

“We really enjoy what we do,” he said. “We are basically a ma and pop shop that makes homestyle cooking.”

With the restaurant open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., that homestyle cooking comes in both breakfast and lunch menus.

Bill Ayotte said they focus on using quality products and described the bacon cuts as “thick and juicy,” sausages that are large and plump, crispy hash browns and sweet-cream hotcakes.

Chickenbill’s also serves Carolyn Café cinnamon rolls, which are made in Dayton and enjoyed by the small town’s residents, according to Bill Ayotte.

House specials for lunch include barbecued and smoked pork, beef brisket and chicken wings with different choices of sauces such as hot, sweet and standard barbecue.

Hamburgers and chicken burgers come with sides of homemade coleslaw, potato salad and macaroni salad, all of which are made by Teresa Ayotte. French fries are not offered.

Chicken-fried steak is also a very popular dish that many customers have come back for, Bill Ayotte said.

Chickenbill’s has also partnered with Eckler Mountain Bison to bring bison burgers to the menu. Eckler Mountain Bison is a locally owned bison ranch outside Dayton.

“We hand make our bison burgers that cook super lean and taste a bit sweeter than a beef hamburger,” Bill Ayotte said. “We love that we can work with Eckler and bring locally owned products to our customers.”

Bison meat is lower in fat, has fewer calories and is higher in protein than both chicken and salmon.

Chickenbill's Cafe Chickenbill's Cafe at the Touchet Valley Golf Course in Dayton, Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.

The Ayottes also manage the golf course clubhouse that is connected to the restaurant, taking green fees and welcoming golfers.

Bill Ayotte said he hopes any success Chickenbill’s has will help Dayton grow and give people a reason to make this town a travel destination.