The Port of Walla Walla will install ocean cargo containers at its Burbank Industrial Park for temporary storage units for some of its lease holders.
Port commissioners voted unanimously to authorize Executive Director Pat Reay to enter into a land-lease agreement with Koncrete Industries Inc. at the Burbank Industrial Park for the temporary installation.
The facilities will be used by general contractors for equipment and supply storage. Port officials state that the goal is to increase the economic vitality of Walla Walla County through retention and recruitment of desired businesses and industries.
The lease will start at midnight on May 1, 2022, and will terminate at midnight on Dec. 31, 2023.
The Port also voted for Reay to prepare a purchase and sale agreement with three companies for the sale of lots in the Burbank Business Park.
McEachen Electric, McGee Plumbing and O’Brien Construction will be the newest members of the business park if the purchase is completed and has been approved by legal counsel.
McEachen Electric will pay a purchase price of $240,000 and plans to build a 12,000-square-foot building on the property.
McGee Plumbing, from Washougal, Washington, will pay $211,000 for a lot at the business park with plans for a 4,000-square-foot building.
O’Brien Construction, from Kennewick, will pay $211,701 for a lot and plans to build a 6,000-square-foot building.
