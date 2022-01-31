Walla Walla cuisine takes stage February as the 11th annual Walla Walla Restaurant Month, organized by Visit Walla Walla, gets underway.
More than 30 businesses are participating with prix fixe menu offerings, lodging packages, wine tasting specials and more throughout the month.
Prix fixe options range from $19-$39 at participating restaurants including Brasserie Four, Hattaway’s on Alder, The Marc, Passatempo Taverna, Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen, TMACS, Walla Walla Steak Co., Eritage Resort and Valdemar Estates.
Maple Counter Cafe will present breakfast lovers with a $19 breakfast special featuring their heirloom family pancake recipe.
Chef Andrae Bopp’s AK’s Mercado will offer month-long taco specials highlighting his south-of-the-border culinary flare.
Sweet Basil Pizzeriawill share a touch of New York’s Little Italy to the Northwest with their 18-inch, thin-crust pizza deal.
And Stone Hut will bring back their styled-out burger specials.
There are also special deals at participating breweries and wineries. And at Walla Walla Community College, the Wine Country Culinary Institute will bring back its “Friday night boxes,” which include ingredients to take and make a three-course meal along with virtual instructions.
Lodging specials will be available at participating hotels.
“Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, we invite visitors and locals alike to take a front-row seat at the table, booth or bar stool and sink their teeth into all that makes Walla Walla delicious,” Visit Walla Walla marketing director Cara Jacobson stated in the release.
“As a deeply-rooted agricultural community, it should come as no surprise that Walla Walla’s culinary scene is on par with cities many times its size, with home grown talent, James Beard finalists and other highly accomplished chefs who showcase their creativity and talent daily. Whether you’re interested in beer and a burger, gourmet tacos or handmade pasta, Walla Walla has something for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.