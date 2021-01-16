Visit Walla Walla has announced the return of its annual February is for Foodies celebration, spotlighting local culinary stars — but with a twist.
Back for its 10th year, the promotion has been renamed Walla Walla Restaurant Month. And with restrictions on indoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic, local food establishments will offer multi-course meals to-go for a fixed price.
Menus will be made for onsite dining should restrictions be lifted by February, Visit Walla Walla stated in a release. The mission remains encouraging locals to celebrate their favorites eateries.
“This year has taught us the art of adjusting our approach, and while Walla Walla Restaurant Month will look a bit different, the same amazing food will be served,” said Tabitha Crenshaw, chairwoman of the Visit Walla Walla Board of Directors.
Details and pricing for the to-go prix fixe menu options remain to be finalized, along with a list of participating restaurants, wineries and other businesses to both host and sponsor events.
But some specific offerings have been determined.
Walla Walla Steak Co. will offer a three-course menu for $45 Tuesday through Thursday in February.
The Walla Walla Community College Wine Country Culinary Institute will be offering “Friday night boxes,” with the ingredients for a gourmet, three-course meal and virtual instructions to be made at home.
Sweet Basil Pizzeria and Brasserie Four are also confirmed participants as of Monday.
“Our hope is to continue to help all of our outstanding Walla Walla restaurants, wineries, and lodging partners to shine,” Visit Walla Walla Executive Director Robert Hansen said.