For all of June, the monthly promotional "burger fight" at Stone Hut Bar & Grill, on Plaza Way, is aimed at battling Parkinson's disease. The business designates two special burgers every month and gives patrons a chance to win a $50 gift card for choosing their favorite.
This month, Stone Hut has teamed up with Rock Steady Boxing to fight Parkinson's. All proceeds from the burger battle are being donated to the non-profit organization, headquartered in Indianapolis with a location here in Walla Walla taught by Junior Zamora, providing non-contact exercises proven to help slow the disease.
Rock Steady Boxing is an affiliate of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
"Junior and his wife are people with infectious energy," Stone Hut owner Juston Watson said. "They have done so much for this community, so we wanted to help them give back this month."