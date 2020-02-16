State program brings Main Street specialist to Walla Walla

When your title is Main Street specialist, all of downtown is your office.
That’s how Jonelle McCoy finds herself in coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques and other businesses all over Main Streets across the state.
And when she needs down time to respond to emails, compile statistical and organizational reports, and other administrative duties, she nestles into downtown Walla Walla’s co-working space.
Since Jan. 1, McCoy has been working in the position newly created by the Washington Main Street program.
The job came with one of the best perks ever: a choice of anywhere in the state to work.
That McCoy, 30, chose Walla Walla, where she had already been living just shy of a year, has a few benefits.
“It just happened to work out very well that this is a strong Main Street community,” she said from a couch at Emberfuel Coworking.
It also provides a presence in Eastern Washington for the statewide Main Street program, managed by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation in partnership with the state Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. Neighboring Dayton is also a participant with its Dayton Development Task Force.
The Washington Main Street program helps communities with their downtown districts through revitalization of the economy, appearance and image.
It uses the four-point Main Street America approach with a focus on economic vitality, design, promotion and organization, building on each community’s heritage and attributes.
“We are using a tried and true framework and are part of a larger network,” said Breanne Durham, Washington Main Street coordinator.
For Durham, the new position helps spread resources across the state, which now has 34 designated Main Street communities and almost as many affiliates.
“I think it makes a lot of sense to try out staffing distributed throughout the state,” Durham said. “It means we will be able to do a better job serving communities.”
In Walla Walla, the Main Street program is administered through the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
The community is one of the longest-standing operators of the program. McCoy pointed out that even communities that have already seen their downtowns revitalized have continued work to do.
Unlike startup programs, where some of the questions center around helping establish leadership roles and funding mechanisms, long running programs dive ever deeper beyond some of the physical improvements. Fostering entrepreneurship through maker spaces is one example. Finding capital is another.
“How can you bootstrap a business,” she said. “How can you try something out without maxing out your credit card? Those are some of the questions we can help with.”
It’s a position McCoy calls a “once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity.”
The Lewiston, Idaho, native started getting involved in her hometown’s downtown as a teen. Although Idaho doesn’t have the same program, the “Beautiful Downtown Lewiston” program drew her as a volunteer during a movement to refresh the community by sweeping streets and planting flowers.
The work gave her an investment in her own town, she said. When she’d return to the space, she could see the fruits of her labor blossoming in front of her.
The project was an entry point to continue volunteering, and her enthusiasm was noticed.
She was invited to join a committee and eventually the board.
Her work in community building has just continued. During college at Washington State University in Pullman, where she was student body president, she was an AmeriCorps member.
Before becoming the newest staff member for the Washington Main Street program, she worked with Northwest nonprofit Rural Development Initiatives.
McCoy said there is no shortage of work to be done in Eastern Washington.
Pullman is interested in changing its status from an affiliate program to a designated Main Street community. Dayton continues to develop its presence. Communities from as far north as Kettle Falls and Colville down to Walla Walla and east to Roslyn have programs.
Communication, outreach and special projects are among McCoy’s chief roles as she interacts with administrators. Her work includes building partnerships, maintaining contact and relationships, and assistance with budding programs.
“You have to be informed and decisive with your vision. Otherwise it just happens to you,” McCoy said.
“Main Street will take you where you want to go, but you have to have all four wheels on the ground to get there.”