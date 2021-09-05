A shortage of workers and supplies in the dining industry this year has crippled several local restaurants and fast-food businesses.
Red Monkey, normally open seven days a week for lunch and dinner in downtown Walla Walla on West Alder Street, has been closed on multiple occasions this summer because its tiny staff of available workers was reported on its Facebook page to be in desperate need of rest.
The steep cost or short supply of some food has forced Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, over on South Ninth Avenue, to revamp its menu with higher prices. Its hours of operation have remained the same, but organizing employee shifts among such a small group has been difficult.
“It’s crazy,” said Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse server Adrianna Kirk, who handles some of the scheduling.
They have tried to hire more people all summer, Kirk says, but they rarely ever get applications.
Same goes for other local businesses like Sweet Basil Pizzeria and Clarette’s Restaurant.
The dilemma is being felt all around the country.
ABC News reported, back in May, a New York couple that owned several Korean restaurants would ordinarily advertise an opening for a hostess and almost immediately receive “hundreds and hundreds of resumes.”
Two weeks had gone by this time, and they hadn’t gotten a single one.
Here in the Walla Walla Valley, the availability of so many jobs eight to nine weeks ago — together with the state’s long-awaited re-opening June 30 and the promising waves of early summer tourists — was hailed as a sign that this area would soon leave the COVID-19 pandemic economy in the dust.
Not so fast.
The help wanted signs and internet posts are still there.
“Just about every single restaurant in downtown Walla Walla is in desperate need of employees,” Downtown Walla Walla Foundation executive director Kathryn Witherington said Wednesday, Sept. 1. “This is hitting them incredibly hard. Most of them are trying the fill multiple positions.”
Sara Logsdon, who handles Clarette’s social media and payroll, estimates they are short 3 to 4 employees. They have managed to maintain regular hours, but with some cuts.
“We have had to halt to-go orders quite frequently on the weekends due to short staff,” she said. “If the restaurant is busy, we take care of the customers in-house first, and put a stop on to-go orders. This has affected our business because a lot of our orders were to-go.”
Red Monkey announced on its Facebook page one week in mid-August that it would be closed for three straight days “to try and give staff a break.”
The next week saw Red Monkey closed another two more days.
“We are continuing to run short staffed and need a small break to regroup,” it was explained on Facebook.
All this followed a couple days in early August when the pub opted to pass up the ever-profitable lunch rush due to its lack of workers.
The same reason, and around the same time, forced the Arby’s on East Isaacs Avenue to shut down two hours early each night for a week.
Sweet Basil, downtown on South First Avenue, for some time in August was posting on its Facebook page the possibility of being closed on Mondays. However, recent hires enabled them to keep their regular schedule.
Meanwhile, supply shortages have added to the challenges.
Some places might get less than half their typical order of food.
Clarette’s has avoided that, but only after scrambling to find replacements.
“Supplies haven’t been so much of an issue getting, except the brand of supplies we normally get,” Logsdon said. “Our usual items are being replaced with different brands due to other factory shutdowns and/or lack of employees at other facilities. Some items have been out of stock or back-ordered for several months.”
Logsdon talked down supply shortages as “not a huge issue; just a nuisance,” but like at Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and most other restaurants, customers must shoulder some of the costs.
“We have had to change our menu prices a couple times just in a short span of a few months,” Logsdon said. “The reason for this is cost of items from our grocery companies. For example, a case of napkins that may normally be $69 is now costing us $129, etc.”
So while COVID vaccines have been out this year, reaching an increasing number of people, it appears much of the pandemic related angst remains.
The first 15 months, when not ordered to close their doors, restaurants and bars could seat only a limited number of patrons.
Now, even after the state had lifted most restrictions June 30 with its heralded re-opening, only a fraction of the work force is back.
Oddly enough, workers have not been a problem at the new Vital Winery tasting room on North Second Avenue — and they don’t get paid.
Executive Director Maddie Richards was quick to thank the volunteers.
“I have a nice list of people who are so generous with their time, which is amazing,” Richards said. “A lot of places are having trouble finding people for paid jobs, so we’re super lucky.”