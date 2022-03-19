Those looking for work in the Walla Walla Valley are invited to a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the First Avenue Plaza on First Avenue and Main Street in downtown Walla Walla.
Job seekers can visit booths from 25 local businesses representing government agencies, health care, agriculture, banking and other industries.lunch will be provided.
Businesses who wish to register for a booth can email WorkSource Walla Walla at wallajobs@esd.wa.gov or call 509-527-4293.
People can prepare for the fair with free workshops April 4 and 5 at WorkSource Walla Walla on Stevens Street. For more details, call WorkSource or visit worksourcewa.com.
WorkSource is co-hosting the event with the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
