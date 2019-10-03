The intersection at Wellington Avenue and Melrose Street has been turned into a four-way stop for the time being.
The closure of the Isaacs Avenue and Roosevelt intersection for construction has increased congestion at Wellington and Melrose as drivers detour, the city of Walla Walla announced Wednesday.
To offset the congestion there, temporary stop signs on Melrose have been installed. They are expected to remain until the Roosevelt intersection reopens. That’s anticipated in early November.
Walla Walla Communications Manager Brenden Koch said this morning the congestion was noticed by city staff, who made the decision to make the change.
The intersection is a feeder for traffic and residents with an apartment complex on the Northwest corner and a convenience store on the Northeast corner.
Motorists along Melrose, where traffic typically passes through without a stop, should notice “Traffic Revision Ahead” signs as they travel east and west.
Meanwhile, the city reminds residents that while the Roosevelt and Isaacs intersection is closed, traffic can travel from both directions up to it on Isaacs.
In other Isaacs reconstruction news, the city reports that installation of the new water main beneath the Isaacs-Roosevelt intersection was completed this week. Once tested and approved, the city will switch from the old water line to the new one. The changeover is scheduled for Tuesday.
Storm and sewer utilities also are being installed at this intersection this week and next, along with electrical components for the new traffic signal.
The section of road between Division and Roosevelt is open to two-way traffic this week, although it will be closed for paving work all next week.
Retaining walls, curbs, and gutters will be finished this week. Then, the contractor will prepare for paving, with the first layer expected to be in place before the end of next week. Final paving of this section along with the side streets and the Roosevelt intersection will be completed in late October or early November.
The final layer of asphalt will be put down once the Roosevelt intersection is ready, to minimize “seams” that could cause weaknesses in the road surface. Once this is done, temporary road markings will be painted on the new roadway. The fresh asphalt will need to cure for at least a month before permanent markings can be applied. This likely will happen after the winter.