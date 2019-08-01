Project update
Here is the city of Walla Walla’s reconstruction update for this week:
The new Isaacs Avenue water main testing and acceptance was completed from Division Street to White Street last week. Water services in this stretch are planned to transition from the old to the new main on Friday. This will mean that water will be shut down for most of the day in areas throughout the work zone.
Testing of the water main from White Street to Roosevelt Street is currently underway, with anticipation of approval this Friday. Water services in this stretch are currently being installed.
Water services from White Street to Blue Street are planned to transition from the old to the new main on Aug. 12. The city will post the map for this area shutdown next week.
Watch for upcoming announcements about a special event planned for Aug. 10 on Isaacs Avenue, sponsored by the city and the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Coming Monday
