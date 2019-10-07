Eliza Van De Rostyne is something of a rescue specialist, but instead of a life preserver she wields a needle and thread.
The longtime seamstress has found a specialty in turning potentially disastrous wedding dresses into big-day winners.
Van De Rostyne has sewn since she was a grade schooler in 4-H and built her skills in her teens and early 20s altering clothing for herself.
She worked six years at the former Laila Design Studio on West Birch Street and continues to occupy a vital niche with the recent opening of her new venture, Grace Marie Alterations and Custom Design, at 1637 Isaacs Ave., Suite C.
While she does original designs and workaday alterations, she says these are rare.
“Since the invention of Spandex, alterations have fallen by the wayside,” she said.
Her favorite work is repurposing vintage gowns, for example updating mom’s wedding dress for a betrothed daughter who wants to carry on tradition without looking “like I stepped out of the 1980s.”
Van De Rostyne has heard her fair share of questions from people wondering why she’d choose to open her business in an active construction zone.
But she noted the cozy space near the intersection of Isaacs Avenue and North Roosevelt Street offers a combination of a good price and convenient location for herself and her customers, who are arriving by appointment rather than just walking by.
The dresses Van De Rostyne painstakingly revives are themselves something of a story.
When the search for the perfect dress for the big day leads buyers online, what is delivered can stray far from how a dress is portrayed.
Van De Rostyne notes unscrupulous operators will lift photos of designer dresses from wedding planners’ websites and social media and lure in customers with attractive prices, then deliver a substandard dress.
The bride-to-be is in a bind, with too much invested to then buy another dress, but with a dress that needs help, from added boning (no, not whale bones) to improve structure and additional skirts to give a dress that trademark body, to custom fitting so the dress is a perfect fit.
This work can take anywhere from two to six weeks.
Why so long? Wedding dresses aren’t built like other clothes. For example, lace is affixed with low-visibility transparent plastic thread, so taking it out and putting it back in a proper place is laborious.
But Van De Rostyne enjoys the complexity.
“It takes a little longer for it to get boring,” she said.