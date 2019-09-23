Reflections Salon owner Emily Reay has been working in the beauty industry 18 years. But her roots in it run much deeper.
“I’ve always loved it,” she said. “As a teenager I would do my friends’ hair and makeup.”
After graduating from the Pendleton College of Hair Design, the Imbler, Ore., native made her way to Walla Walla, where she worked six years before launching her own business.
Reflections originally opened off Roosevelt, across the street from where it has operated for the last eight years at 1637 Isaacs Ave., Suite E.
The front door opens to a country-styled waiting room with a sofa that faces toward the large windows illuminating the space. Overhead “Reflections” is spelled out on the wall in individual, decorative letters.
On the other side of the wall from the couch are the salon booths, where a rotation of Reay’s longtime clients stop in for their cuts and color, as well as waxing and facial services.
Joining Reay at Reflections is Karen Schroeder, who recently returned to the chair after some time off from her decades-long career.
As with Reay, Schroeder knew from an early age she wanted to cut hair.
It started with her childhood dolls and then evolved into her friends and family before actually getting into the business.
“It’s an occupation of change,” Schroeder said. “Nothing stays the same. You have to keep up with what’s going on.”
Similarly, what goes around, comes around, Reay added.
Hairstyles that were popular when she was in school are now being requested by clients, including shaved lines from middle school kids.
It’s another aspect that draws Reay to the work.
“Hair changes with fashion, and fashion is always changing,” she said.
The transitions keep the industry ever-evolving, which means no day is ever the same.
“I love it,” Reay gushed. “I love what I do.”