When Judy Melahn first set foot in 1538 Isaacs Ave., the hairstylist and esthetician thought her husband was pitching it as a rental property for the couple to buy.
But he was proposing instead she fulfill a long-held desire to set up shop in her own space, and after a rapid, thorough overhaul inside and out, Melahns Hair Spa opened seven years ago this autumn.
“Clients love it,” she said. “It’s homey, it’s quiet. After working at other salons, I like the intimate atmosphere.”
And indeed, stepping into the spa is a lot like walking into someone’s house, with a waiting area that has comfy chairs looking onto a fireplace and a work station visible in an adjoining room.
Melahn’s best friend, Diana McCauley, has an esthetician’s studio in a room down a hallway, and a third station is open for rent in the stucco-sided cottage.
Melahn got her start as a stylist as a youngster.
“My mom says I was born with a comb in my hand,” she said.
A stylist aunt would do everyone’s hair during visits, and Melahn took to the work right away, to the delight of her parents, who put her in charge of her siblings’ grooming.
“They were my guinea pigs … them and my Barbie dolls,” she said.
Melahn subsequently went to school for training as a hairstylist and esthetician, and she has found her happiest moments in coloring hair, which is a creative outlet and also her calling card with clients, many of whom come to her after a home project gone awry.
“What really brings in my business is the hair color people buy in the store,” she said with a touch of mischief. “I tell my clients, you can pay me now or pay me later.”
Melahn says the ongoing construction on Isaacs Avenue hasn’t put a crimp on business, as she has the advantage of being a destination for her established clientele and access from Blue Street to help people reach her.
She expects to carry on with caring for others’ hair indefinitely and says self-care is crucial for people working in the physically demanding industry.
Yoga, massages, meditation, walks and time off help mitigate the long hours of close work — a complicated color correction may take five hours to accomplish, and she has a steady stream of occupants for her chair.
Melahn values the creativity her work entails and appreciates the chance to have free rein.
“I love when they just sit down and say, ‘I don’t care what you do, just make me beautiful.”