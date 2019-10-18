Here is the city of Walla Walla’s reconstruction update for this week:
The base layer of asphalt was completed earlier this week between Division and Roosevelt streets, including the transitions into private property at driveways, parking lots, etc. Backfilling of the new retaining walls continues this week and next, as does restoration of irrigation systems and landscaping on private properties.
Construction of concrete sidewalks and driveways between Division and White Street will take place this week and next, and the irrigation system in the new stormwater pond at the Division intersection will be completed next week.
At the Roosevelt intersection, a gas main was found to be shallower than anticipated. This will require extra care during excavation, which could delay the work by a day or two. Construction of curbing was tentatively scheduled for Thursday and today, and final grading for Monday and Tuesday. The base layer of asphalt will likely be put down on Wednesday.
Electrical work for the new traffic signals at Roosevelt continues this week and next. Preparation of sidewalks, driveways, and ADA ramps is scheduled for Thursday and Friday of next week.
At the Tausick intersection, asphalt patching behind the new curb and gutter was completed. Electrical work for the traffic signals continues this week and next.
Businesses between Roosevelt and White are currently accessible via side streets, alleyways, and the new sidewalks. The stretch between Roosevelt and Wilbur Avenue is still open and accessible, as are all of the businesses along this section. To get there, head west from Wilbur, south on Wellington, or north on Cascade Drive.
