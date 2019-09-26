Here is the city of Walla Walla’s reconstruction update for this week:
The Roosevelt Street-Isaacs Avenue intersection is now closed to all traffic. Vehicles may approach the intersection from all sides and access all businesses. However, no through access is allowed. Official detour routes are marked.
Demolition of the existing pavement, curb, gutter and sidewalks is underway at the Roosevelt intersection. Sanitary sewer work will be completed this week. Water and stormwater utilities will be installed next week, along with the underground electrical components for the new traffic signal.
Concrete work — including retaining walls, curb, gutter, sidewalks and driveways — continues this week and next from Division Street to Roosevelt. Road grade preparation for paving is scheduled for next week. This will result in traffic impacts, but no closures.
The underground electrical work at Isaacs/Tausick Way/Airport Way will be completed this week.
