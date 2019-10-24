Project update
This week, the contractor is working on backfilling retaining walls, repairing residents’ irrigation systems, and doing prep work for sidewalks, driveways, and stairs. Installation of driveways, ADA ramps, and sidewalks from Division Street to White Street will take place next week, as will landscape restoration and fence repair.
Construction of the stormwater swale at the Division intersection will be completed next week.
At the Roosevelt Street intersection, crews are doing electrical work for the new traffic signals this week and will continue into the first part of next week. This Friday they will do sidewalk prep work, and next week they will install the new sidewalks and ramps.
The base layer of asphalt was put down in the Roosevelt intersection on Tuesday. The final layer of road surface — from Division through Roosevelt — is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5, weather permitting. Afterward, the contractor will apply temporary striping, which will be in place until final striping is placed next year.
At the Tausick Way intersection, crews focused on electrical work for the signal poles this week. Next week, they will install pole anchors, do sidewalk prep, and then pour the new sidewalks.
Business spotlight
During the ongoing construction, the U-B is featuring businesses along the corridor where possible. The next Spotlight on Isaacs story is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4.