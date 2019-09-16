Sung Morel’s longtime customers don’t have to say a word when they saddle up in her 1930s-era antique barber chair. She automatically knows what many of them want: A trim here, a cleanup at the neck.
But silence never lasts long at Sung’s Barber Shop.
“I like the people, and I like to talk,” she quipped.
Morel has long enjoyed cutting hair. But the social aspect of her namesake business was another part of the draw when she completed her barber training in 1996.
Morel and her husband David, a dry land wheat farmer, live out in the county, where the nearest neighbor is 2 miles away, she said. So one of work’s rewards is visiting.
She moved to her current space at 1637 Isaacs Ave. last November. It’s her third location since launching her own shop 21 years ago.
A native of South Korea, she moved from Seoul to Walla Walla to settle into her husband’s hometown. Before barbering, she helped as a caretaker for her late in-laws. When the time came for something new, she turned to a job where she could help customers to feel their best.
“I always liked doing hair,” she said.
She learned the industry at Columbia Basin College, commuting for training. For the first couple of years after graduation, she worked for another local barber before launching her own business.
Her original location was on downtown’s Colville Street. After that, she operated at the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks lodge. When that building was sold, plans to demolish it and develop multifamily housing in the spot forced her to find a new place.
In the Eastgate location, the front windows provide natural light into her cozy nook, equipped with a love seat and television.
Many of her longtime customers have followed her from that first spot on Colville, she said.
Her service is offered as a walk-in-only business, where a cut is $16 and seniors pay just $12. She offers beard trims, too. There is no shampoo bowl. Her bread and butter are basic cuts, which often don’t take longer than a 20-minute session, she said.
Her services are popular, too, among female clients, who pay the same price for a basic cut as the men (depending, of course, on the length of the hair to start).
The self-employment gives her freedom to run occasional errands in town, if need be. But for those who find a sign on the door saying she has taken a break during regular hours, she implores them with a wink “not to tell the boss.”
The light exchanges and the results of the cuts bring joy all around.
“I love a smile,” she said. “They feel better when they leave — I believe that.”