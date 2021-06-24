Years after it was announced a Sonic Drive-In was coming to Walla Walla, it has come to light that it will not be opening its planned Walla Walla Town Center location.
Walla Walla Development Services Director Preston Frederickson said that prior to the cancellation, they had not heard from Alan Gottlieb, the president of California-based Real Estate Affiliates and a co-owner of the retail property. It was not until November 2020 that Frederickson received an update on the status of Sonic.
“We reached out to the owner of the mall property and said, ‘What have you heard? What’s the latest on Sonic?’” Frederickson said. “They [the owner] said, unfortunately, they’re [Sonic] not coming to Walla Walla.”
Gottlieb said that he is unable to comment, as the situation with Sonic is an ongoing issue. It is unknown whether a new business will take Sonic’s expected place.
In 2018, it was announced that Sonic would open at 1553 W. Rose Street. A year later, plans for the Sonic were delayed. Despite the delays, Gottlieb said that Sonic still planned to come to Walla Walla.
Elizabeth Chamberlain, who was the previous Development Services Director, said there were some signs that Sonic would not go to Walla Walla.
“I would say that the fact that they never picked up their building permit, even though it was ready for issuance for quite some time, was starting to be an indicator that they might not be moving forward with the project,” Chamberlain said.
In 2021, the reason behind Sonic’s cancellation remains unclear.
As of now, Walla Walla Town Center includes Marshall’s, Ross, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta Cosmetics, Hobby Lobby, Famous Footwear and Sportsman’s Warehouse.