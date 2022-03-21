A stroll through downtown Walla Walla finds that some people, both business employees and customers, have chosen to keep wearing protective face masks even with the state lifting its mandate after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks are now optional, so while The Seattle Times has reported about 20 bars and restaurants continue to require masks (along with proof of vaccination, in some cases), most if not all Walla Walla businesses appear to have left it up to the individual.
“We don’t require masks,” said Robin Consani, owner of Sweetwater Paper & Home, a gift shop on East Alder Street. “We’ve been heavily promoting mask wearing since the beginning (of the pandemic). I have several employees who have compromised systems, and/or husbands whose systems are compromised.
“I know that while it’s less likely, and the hospital capacity is not screamingly horrible right now, but we can still get it. And I can’t run that risk, so all of my employees and I are all wearing masks. But we’re not requiring that of our customers. We had them do that when we were supposed to.”
Consani estimated that about a third of her customers still wear masks.
It’s similar at other nearby businesses.
Masks are no longer required for guests at Big House Brew Pub, on South Palouse Street, which has also relaxed its employee rules.
“We lifted the mandate when we were allowed to do so,” Big House owner Jason Hutchinson said. “I do have a few on my staff that have chosen to continue wearing them as it makes them feel more comfortable.”
Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, said she’s not aware of any businesses that chose to require masks or proof of vaccination.
“The thing I’m most impressed with is how most of the people are respectful of each other, whether they choose to wear a mask or not,” Witherington said. “We’re still seeing employees or customers wearing masks, and that’s OK. And if someone asks you to put one on, most times there’s not going to be an argument. A lot of us have developed this flexibility, this mutual understanding.
“But I think most people are ready to stop wearing them and get back to normal. We get to see more smiley faces now, and that’s exciting.”
