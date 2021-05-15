Walla Walla Valley Wine has announced a new summer promotion, Walla Walla 12, a sort of scavenger hunt that is designed to help consumers create a personal playbook of wines for special occasions. The program will run through the 12 weeks of summer, June 1 to Aug. 31.
It begins with participants obtaining for free the 14 different stickers made by Walla Walla Valley Wine indicating occasions such as a birthday, book club, Taco Tuesday, movie night, etc. Stickers can be ordered online at wallawallawine.com/12, or picked up at a participating winery.
Players then determine the wine they want to pair with each occasion, and fix the sticker on the bottle until they have a collection of 12.
They are encouraged to share the selections on social media using #WallaWalla12 and by tagging @WWValleyWine. Those who do will be entered into three summer giveaways.
The Visit Walla Walla booth downtown offers participants a complimentary six-bottle tote bag to start their collection, or they could ask a participating winery for a case box that could hold all 12 bottles.