Walla Walla Valley Wine has announced a new summer promotion, Walla Walla 12, a sort of scavenger hunt that is designed to help consumers create a personal playbook of wines for special occasions. The program will run through the 12 weeks of summer, June 1 to Aug. 31.

It begins with participants obtaining for free the 14 different stickers made by Walla Walla Valley Wine indicating occasions such as a birthday, book club, Taco Tuesday, movie night, etc. Stickers can be ordered online at wallawallawine.com/12, or picked up at a participating winery.

Players then determine the wine they want to pair with each occasion, and fix the sticker on the bottle until they have a collection of 12.

They are encouraged to share the selections on social media using #WallaWalla12 and by tagging @WWValleyWine. Those who do will be entered into three summer giveaways.

The Visit Walla Walla booth downtown offers participants a complimentary six-bottle tote bag to start their collection, or they could ask a participating winery for a case box that could hold all 12 bottles.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.