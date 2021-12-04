Companies with employees who work outside in the Walla Walla Valley face question marks should the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate be implemented.
Starting Jan. 4, private businesses with 100 or more employees must require workers to be fully vaccinated or be tested weekly. But the new rule has been put on hold the last three weeks by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
But several local businesses — particularly those with outdoor operations, and those hovering around 100 employees — are trying to prepare should the court-ordered stay be lifted.
Northwest Grain Growers, a farmer-owned cooperative operating in Washington and Oregon with locations in Walla Walla and Dayton, only exceeds 100 employees during summer with seasonal workers.
"My concerns revolve around the unfairness of the mandate," CEO and General Manager Chris Peha said. "Everyone knows that we are in a tight labor market. If an employee doesn’t want to get vaccinated, there are plenty of opportunities to find a job with a company with less than 100 employees."
Outdoor workers would be exempt, as would remote office staff operating from home, according to the COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard regulations.
However in the case of employers like Northwest Grain Growers or Bluewood, the Dayton ski and snowboard lodge (reported by the Port of Columbia in 2019 to have more than 100 seasonal workers over the winter), questions remain over who exactly is covered by the exemption and how the company should handle it.
What the regulations say
The outdoor workers exemption, according to the regulations, applies only to employees who are outside every day and almost never venture indoors where other people might be present.
They also cannot occupy a vehicle with other employees.
"The employee’s work must truly occur 'outdoors,'" the rule states, "which does not include buildings under construction where substantial portions of the structure are in place, such as walls and ceiling elements that would impede the natural flow of fresh air at the worksite."
As for the 100-employee benchmark, the regulations state that part-time and seasonal workers count toward the total number for a company. For example, while Bluewood was reported in 2019 to have only six full-time employees and two part-timers, it would cross the 100 threshold once enough seasonal additions were hired.
Having at least 100 employees, including the exempted outdoor workers, would kick in the vaccination or testing requirements if the regulations are implemented. For example, if a company has 125 employees, and 115 of them work exclusively outdoors, the mandate would still apply to the 10 working in an indoor office setting around other individuals.
“It’s not our mission to find loopholes," Bluewood General Manager Pete Korfiatis said. "Our mission is to create a safe environment for everybody."
Bluewood is coming off its busiest season ever, at the heart of the pandemic last winter, when vaccinations were first available.
No one could have been prepared for what has happened last two years, but the well-being of everyone remains top priority at Bluewood, Korfiatis said.
"If this comes through, we have protocols in place," Korfiatis said. "Safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we are going to require our people to be in masks while they’re moving around the facility and when they’re in non-socially-distant environments.
"We’re following the state rules and regulations, trying to create the best environment for our guests."
Vaccination is not a requirement at Northwest Grain Growers, though it is strongly encouraged.
"We have had a couple of employees test positive for COVID," Peha said. "But it seems, with our current policies, we have been able to stop the spread at work and not have any major outbreaks."
Losing employees is a big concern.
"We are already operating in a very tight labor market where it is difficult to hire new employees," Peha said. "I have been told by several longtime key employees that they will leave the company if required to get vaccinated. And currently there are lots of opportunities locally to find work with businesses with less than 100 employees.
"My main concern is that the government is creating an unfair labor environment by singling out larger employers."
The federal rules would just add to the challenges Northwest Grain Growers have dealt with throughout the pandemic.
"NWGG being listed as an essential business at least allowed us to continue to operate which was great for our membership," Peha said. "Farming is very seasonal and the weather and crops don’t allow for random shutdowns.
"However, the additional government regulations and requirements always make it more difficult to operate a business."
