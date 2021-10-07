Crimson Wine Group, which includes Seven Hills Winery in Walla Walla, is a new member of International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA).
Founded in 2019, the IWCA is a collaborative working group of wineries around the world with a mission to take collective action to decarbonize the global wine industry.
Crimson Wine Group said in a release that sustainability is a core company value, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral, achieving zero waste status, lowering the environmental footprint of packaging material, preserving local ecosystems and nurture biodiversity, making wholesome wines, and treating employees and communities fairly.
