Wine glasses and people
Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash

Seven Hills Winery, known for Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines it has produced here in the Walla Walla Valley the last three decades, has announced the retirement of co-founder and head winemaker Casey McClellan.

Bobby Richards has assumed the winemaker role as of June 1, while McClellan stayed on as a consultant.

Richards, a native of Albany, Oregon, brings more than 12 years experience winemaking. He joined Seven Hills as an intern in 2013, and has spent the last seven years working alongside McClellan.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.