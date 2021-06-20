Seven Hills Winery, known for Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines it has produced here in the Walla Walla Valley the last three decades, has announced the retirement of co-founder and head winemaker Casey McClellan.
Bobby Richards has assumed the winemaker role as of June 1, while McClellan stayed on as a consultant.
Richards, a native of Albany, Oregon, brings more than 12 years experience winemaking. He joined Seven Hills as an intern in 2013, and has spent the last seven years working alongside McClellan.