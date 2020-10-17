The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of September 2020.
Ronald F. Mei
43 E. Main St.
$16,700 - Remove storefront glass, install new roll up door and entry for Gard Vintners
Contractor: KC Industries Inc.
ETTA 30 LLC
30 W. Main St.
$12,000 - Tenant improvements - add walls to create suites
Andrew Reed
110 E. Alder St.
$19,750 - Alteration to facade; install garage door
Andrew Reed
110 E. Alder St.
$4,000 - Reconfigure existing space, creating two spaces and update with ADA bathroom
Walla Walla School District
$14,270,852,25 - Construct a 37,201-square-foot addition and modernize existing structures at Pioneer Middle School
Thad Sirmon Construction
1430 S. Third Ave.
$303,204.72 - Construct a 2,073-square-foot single-family residence with 815-square-foot garage and 155-square-foot covered porch
Contractor: Thad Sirmon Construction
William C. Greiner
320 N. Colville St.
$282,300 - Construct a 2,000-square-foot office building
Contractor: Colfield Contracting Inc.
Avis J. Malone
312 N. Palouse St.
$105,000 - Restore residence after structure fire
Contractor: Clean Home Restoration
Patricia S. Crowe
903 N. Ninth Ave.
$120,000 - Restore residence after structure fire
Contractor: Clean Home Restoration
Alexi Torres
440 S. Eighth Ave.
$101,613.68 - Construct a 572-square-foot addition, 572-square-foot garage and 96-square-foot covered porch
Contractor: MCJ Construction LLC
Larry & Kathleen Mauer
1212 Lancer Drive
$96,000 - Remodel kitchen and laundry room; move washer, disposal, sink and dishwasher; replace structural beam
Contractor: JLW Construction
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of September 2020.
Bernardo & Mariya Lopez
4207 Old Milton Highway
$734,881.16 - Construct a 5,835-square-foot two-story residence with 1,846-square-foot covered porch and 507-square-foot garage
Jeremy & Kelley Hubbard
2124 Stillwater Drive
$344,074.66 - Construct a 2,571-square-foot residence with 544-square-foot covered porch/patio and 734-square-foot garage
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Christopher & Brooke Johnson
110 Pearmain Ave.
$286,250.88 - Construct a 1,728-square-foot residence with 1,728-square-foot barn, 672-square-foot covered deck and 288-square-foot garage
Roland E. Erikson
526 Knotgrass Road
$117,961.92 - Construct a 952-square-foot two-story addition and 69-square-foot covered porch
Walla Walla Housing Authority
213 Farmland Road
$135,000 - Commercial re-roof
Contractor: Fluid Applied Roofing LLC
DK White Properties LLC
746 Smith Road
$94,500 - Construct 2,100- and 1,680-square-foot Quonset buildings
Touchet School District
164 Champion St.
$58,732.80 - Replacement greenhouse