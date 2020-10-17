The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of September 2020.

Ronald F. Mei

43 E. Main St.

$16,700 - Remove storefront glass, install new roll up door and entry for Gard Vintners

Contractor: KC Industries Inc.

ETTA 30 LLC

30 W. Main St.

$12,000 - Tenant improvements - add walls to create suites

Andrew Reed

110 E. Alder St.

$19,750 - Alteration to facade; install garage door

Andrew Reed

110 E. Alder St.

$4,000 - Reconfigure existing space, creating two spaces and update with ADA bathroom

Walla Walla School District

$14,270,852,25 - Construct a 37,201-square-foot addition and modernize existing structures at Pioneer Middle School

Thad Sirmon Construction

1430 S. Third Ave.

$303,204.72 - Construct a 2,073-square-foot single-family residence with 815-square-foot garage and 155-square-foot covered porch

Contractor: Thad Sirmon Construction

William C. Greiner

320 N. Colville St.

$282,300 - Construct a 2,000-square-foot office building

Contractor: Colfield Contracting Inc.

Avis J. Malone

312 N. Palouse St.

$105,000 - Restore residence after structure fire

Contractor: Clean Home Restoration

Patricia S. Crowe

903 N. Ninth Ave.

$120,000 - Restore residence after structure fire

Contractor: Clean Home Restoration

Alexi Torres

440 S. Eighth Ave.

$101,613.68 - Construct a 572-square-foot addition, 572-square-foot garage and 96-square-foot covered porch

Contractor: MCJ Construction LLC

Larry & Kathleen Mauer

1212 Lancer Drive

$96,000 - Remodel kitchen and laundry room; move washer, disposal, sink and dishwasher; replace structural beam

Contractor: JLW Construction

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of September 2020.

Bernardo & Mariya Lopez

4207 Old Milton Highway

$734,881.16 - Construct a 5,835-square-foot two-story residence with 1,846-square-foot covered porch and 507-square-foot garage

Jeremy & Kelley Hubbard

2124 Stillwater Drive

$344,074.66 - Construct a 2,571-square-foot residence with 544-square-foot covered porch/patio and 734-square-foot garage

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Christopher & Brooke Johnson

110 Pearmain Ave.

$286,250.88 - Construct a 1,728-square-foot residence with 1,728-square-foot barn, 672-square-foot covered deck and 288-square-foot garage

Roland E. Erikson

526 Knotgrass Road

$117,961.92 - Construct a 952-square-foot two-story addition and 69-square-foot covered porch

Walla Walla Housing Authority

213 Farmland Road

$135,000 - Commercial re-roof

Contractor: Fluid Applied Roofing LLC

DK White Properties LLC

746 Smith Road

$94,500 - Construct 2,100- and 1,680-square-foot Quonset buildings

Touchet School District

164 Champion St.

$58,732.80 - Replacement greenhouse

 

