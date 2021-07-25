July has seen several Walla Walla Valley wineries welcoming back wave after wave of customers, many of them returning in droves to relax and resume a long-savored summer pastime after for more than a year of pandemic restrictions.
When the state officially reopened June 30, its wineries finally had the green light to operate at full capacity for the first time in 16 months. The Walla Walla Valley is home to more than 120 such locations, and they have been busy serving guests.
“As I look across the valley, many longtime supporters of our valley and many newcomers are finding their way to us,” said Scott Haladay, owner and general manager of Walla Walla Vintners on the east side of town in the foothills of the Blue Mountains. “We are all seeing much more robust bookings for tastings over last year.”
Same at The Walls, over on West Pine Street.
“Crazy!” general manager Carrie Alexander exclaimed. “(We’ve been) so busy with visits.”
Robert Hansen, executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, said their collective revenue this summer could wind up even better than 2019.
But though local wineries welcome the recent spike in visitors, the roller-coaster experience of 2020 has made them collectively cautious. A modest upswing in business at the start of last summer, when the state had taken its first stab at economic recovery, would eventually be followed by another widespread shutdown.
While the tide appears to have turned in the battle against COVID-19 since the introduction of vaccines over the winter, Walla Walla Valley Wine has announced health and safety are still top priority as they accommodate an increasing number of guests.
Many area wineries are reported to have adopted the “Peace of Mind Pledge” that was created by Visit Walla Walla in marketing this area to tourists. The pledge calls for participating businesses to prioritize visitor health and safety, “even if doing so comes at an additional cost to their business.”
Walla Walla Vintners is one of several wineries that have invested in structural changes. They include a new outdoor patio, put together over the winter by Smith Brothers Landscaping, with bar tables and soft seating.
“Our guests can take in the views of Walla Walla with the peace of mind that there is plenty of space and airflow,” Haladay said. “There is nothing quite like hovering right above a vineyard that our wines are sourced from.”
Walla Walla Vintners hasn’t been the only winery rearranging its facility to better accommodate get-togethers. The Walls underwent a major interior renovation and also added an outdoor patio.
This has meant more business for local architects like Alex DeMambro.
“Winery work is what I do most,” he said. “I do wineries, and I do houses. I’ve got one house with a significant patio, and two wineries that I’m working on right now. All the projects that I’m working on right now, they’re all about indoor/outdoor experience. I’m pretty busy; actually, I’m very busy — that’s not a complaint.”
Neither would you hear one from the local wineries as they hope to repeat their title as Best Wine Region in the annual USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Barely a week is left to vote before the online polls close Aug. 2. Walla Walla Valley led the race as of Thursday, July 22.
Each year, a panel of five wine industry experts selects 20 finalists for the title before handing voting over to the public. A year after winning the award, the Walla Walla Valley has been nominated for the fourth time. It placed fifth in both 2018 and 2019.