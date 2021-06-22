Rachel Vixie is anxious about the large-scale construction project taking place near her business on Plaza Way and at the state Route 125 intersection.
Vixie owns Mama and Baby Supply at 1640 Plaza Way in the Plaza Way Shopping Center. Both lanes of the Plaza Way road are closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Access to the Plaza Way Shopping Center area is available from the Plaza Way and Tietan Street intersection or further south on Plaza Way during daytime hours.
She obtained the business license for then named “Mama and Baby Health and Nursing Supply” when her daughter was 3 months old about 10 years ago. As Vixie became a mom herself, she realized that many maternity supplies were not available locally and were hard to buy online. From personal trial-and-error, she discovered her favorite brands and started filling out wholesale applications to build up inventory for her business.
Vixie started participating in an annual expo at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds in 2013 through 2019 to display her business. Part of her early business model also included home appointments, but she stopped having as much time for home visits when her family grew to four kids. She expressed how with a new generation of moms, home appointments didn’t work as much anymore.
“I mean people just feel more comfortable shopping in a shop,” Vixie said. “There’s a lot more visibility, so I just decided to go for it. After being home for COVID, I had all this relaxation time and so I had this energy and decided, let’s just do it.”
Vixie’s storefront officially opened on Dec. 9, 2020. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday.
The boutique and consignment store offers baby supplies, children’s clothing and shoes and maternity and nursing supplies. An array of made in the U.S. clothing in the boutique section, organic, bamboo and soy clothing and some local Washington companies are represented at the shop. Vixie also carries a selection from four handmade vendors. She has around 60 consignors for the shop.
“I only started collecting consignment when I opened in December, and since then I can’t keep up with checking in the clothing and stuff, which is good,” Vixie said.
Since Mama and Baby Supply opened in the middle of a pandemic, Vixie has no prior storefront experience to compare customer flow to. She has observed that the number of customers coming into her store increased in about mid-May, but she is worried how the roundabout construction project could impact this.
“I mean I’m really nervous about it,” Vixie said. “That’s how business is, there’s so many ups and downs. It can be so stressful, you just have to learn how to manage it. I don’t know how that’s going to be when it closes down full-time; that’s going to be crazy.”
Vixie expressed that she understands the desire to finish the construction project as soon as possible, but she worries about the negative impacts of full-time road closures on businesses like her own.
“I really wish they would’ve done just one lane,” Vixie said. “I totally understand people wanting it done quicker, it’s just having it fully closed is pretty major.”