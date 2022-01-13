Ron Saager, the longtime head of Milton-Freewater's iconic Saager's Shoe Shop, died Christmas Day at 70 years old.
Co-owned by the Saager family and daughter Deidre Saager-Nyburg, Saager’s has been in the business of repairing and selling shoes at 613 N. Main St. for over a century.
The store has always been a family-owned and run operation, now in its fourth generation.
William Saager started the business in 1914, at the same location. “My grandpa was a man of many talents,” Ron Saager said in a 2013 interview with the Union-Bulletin.
William Saager was practical, innovative and self-sufficient, said Ron Saager.
“In his younger days, he’d get up in the morning and hitch up 90 head of mules to harvest wheat. He also had a 4-acre fruit farm in Milton-Freewater."
Ron Saager’s father, Herb Saager, bought into the business in the 1950s.
The store’s original name was Freewater Electric Shoe Store, to indicate the store had a light bulb and an electric motor that could be moved to operate machinery such as a sewing machine — an innovative technology for its time.
After spending much of his young life working as a commercial fisherman in Alaska, Ron Saager ditched the dangerous seasonal work and moved back home to Milton-Freewater to work at the family’s shoe shop when he met his wife, Julie Hardin, in the summer of 1980.
“Working at the family’s shoe store brought Ron great joy. He loved his customers and crew, many of whom became family. He was so proud of the store, and always grateful to serve such a beautiful community,” his January obituary read.
Ron Saager, a MacLoughlin High School graduate, is survived by his daughters, Deidre Nyburg and Kayla Saager; his grandchildren, Trevor, Bailee and Ruby; his youngest brother and one of his best friends, Rick Saager and family; his oldest brother, Norm Saager and family; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per Ron’s wishes, no public service will be held, but friends and family are welcome to share memories and photos on the Munselle-Rhodes funeral page. To leave a condolence visit munsellerhodes.com.
