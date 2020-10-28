With temperatures in Walla Walla having dropped below freezing the last two weeks, the cold weather is an ominous sign for many independent retailers.
Winter is coming, and after restrictions from the pandemic affected their busiest season, some are wondering how they’ll survive it.
Aside from holiday shopping, winter is known to be the quietest time of year, several downtown merchants say.
“Everything always comes to a screeching halt in November,” said Julie Baston, of Trove Home & Vintage Goods, 225 E. Main St. “Sure, we get a little help from the holidays, but then everything shuts down.
“Walla Walla is like a ghost town until March or April.”
The real problem is that the customary summer revenues, usually enough on which to build a nest for winter, didn’t come like usual.
Not during the continuing coronavirus pandemic, and restrictions on travel and occupancy that mostly quieted the historically vibrant downtown retail shops.
Baston reported summer revenues at Trove this year down 20-25%.
Now, retailers must brace themselves for the usual winter drop in the face of additional expenses brought on by the pandemic: sanitary wipes, disinfectants, air filters, purifiers, etc.
There’s a very real possibility that not every retailer will survive this winter.
“Absolutely. Myself included,” Baston said. “I’m considering closing in January, February. I’ve talked to a lot of people that are very nervous. I think it’s a common concern.”
Anne North Jones has managed to keep T-Walla Walla By Original Design running at 19 N. Second Ave., but it’s taken the help of small business grants and bank loans.
T-Walla Walla saw decent foot traffic over summer weekends, Jones said, but her year-round operation has been in trouble ever since the COVID outbreak hit the region and forced the closure of schools and sports.
As the name indicates, T-Walla Walla has long made personalized shirts for local groups — especially bulk orders for schools, businesses and community events, such as the annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede.
Jones has also taken her business on the road to tournaments, perhaps 10 over the course of a year, she said, offering custom apparel to fans at arenas.
Not this year.
“No events, no school sports — that’s my main business,” she said. “I’m hopeful we can bury 2020, and just move on.
“I want to see kids back at school, back at sports.”
In the meantime, the staff at T-Walla Walla is down to only Jones and Eliel Perez at 30 hours per week.
“We had to let go of two and a half (employees),” Jones said. “I’ve applied for every small business grant that I can find. It’s been so worth it, but I haven’t been able to pay myself anything since April. I’m paying all my home stuff off loans. I can’t make any money off the business right now. I’m putting everything in just keeping it running.”
T-Walla Walla also cut a day out of its weekly operating schedule, now down to Tuesday through Saturday.
Same goes for Trove, down to Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Thursday used to be a great day for us,” Baston said.
Not so this year with modest foot traffic downtown, and considering the time and money a store must put into meeting strict state mandated health requirements during the pandemic, Baston said it made more sense not to open on Thursdays.
Betsy Hadden and Traci Krebs, who together run LavedaMae Boutique (205 E. Main), have turned more of their attention to online retail less than a year after opening their downtown location.
“Traci started ‘live shopping‘ around the time we had to shut down,” Hadden said. “She was very fast at picking this up. It’s live on Facebook for one hour. We’re featuring clothing we have in stock, and we’re modeling it. Then, people can place orders for curbside pickup, or we offer delivery service.”
Deliveries also go to the Tri Cities.
Jones said T-Walla Walla has also upped its online presence.
The focus on e-commerce is an important move as consumers reduce their time inside of stores, retail experts say.
An August column by Matthew Wagner, vice president of Revitalization Programs for the National Main Street Center, referenced a Google survey that reported more than a third of U.S. shoppers who normally go to stores on Black Friday won’t this year.
“And half of U.S. shoppers say the pandemic will affect how they’ll shop for the holidays this year,” Wagner wrote. “This reaffirms the need for Main Street retailers to remain nimble and agile in order to respond quickly as we gain more clarity around the response of shoppers during the holidays.”
Additional survey results report nearly 75% of consumers who plan to shop during the holiday season will turn more to online resources than they have in the past. Forty-seven% expect to use options for online purchases, in-store and curbside pickup.
At the same time, 66% responded acknowledged the importance of shopping locally and supporting small businesses.
Therein, the national Main Street program suggests retailers should manage inventory closely, focus on cleanliness and safety, and appeal to those wanting to shop locally by connecting to consumers, among a variety of ways to help draw business.
The versatility has been key at LavedaMae Boutique as it approaches its first anniversary in business Sunday.
The first year of operation has been rough.
“The last year — the first quarter was slow, as it is for every business in Walla Walla,” Hadden said. “I’m hoping it’ll be better with a year under us, but it’s scary.
“Right now, you can’t expect anything,” Hadden said. “Right now, there is no rhyme or reason. You just take what you can get.”
The clothing shop that specializes in sizes XL-5X has survived without grants or loans so far, Hadden said.
She and Krebs, like other downtown business owners, now must hope their own community will support them by spending their money locally, an oft repeated phrase during the economic crisis.
The annual Passport to the Holidays, a campaign providing incentives designed to encourage shopping at locally owned businesses, included 22 local merchants at last count.
Baston said that was three times more than any previous year.
Nevertheless, Jones remains optimistic.
“I’m not throwing in the towel yet,” she said. “I know we’ll get through this.”