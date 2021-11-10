The Umatilla County Economic Development office is offering “Restaurant Relief” grants to provide one-time, short-term support to restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from federal coffers via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, county officials said.
Commissioner John Shafer noted the grants are intended to provide additional relief to eateries that were forced to stop indoor dining and could only offer take-out or delivered food to customers while Umatilla County was in the highest risk rating for transmission of the coronavirus.
Oregon’s government has passed along $100,000 to Umatilla County to disperse to restaurants via $5,000 grants, selected through a lottery drawing. Checks will be distributed before the end of December.
The application period closes at 9 a.m., Nov. 29. Applicants must be a business headquartered and operating within Umatilla County, employing 25 or fewer full-time employees and having been in business and operating prior to March 1, 2020.
For more information or to apply, go to umatillacounty.net/grants and click on the Restaurant Relief Grant button.
Paper applications are available at each community’s City Hall. Successful grant applicants will be notified via email on or after Nov. 30. For more information email to grants@umatillacounty.net.
