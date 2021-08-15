Plans are underway for the realization of high-speed internet access to households and businesses in Touchet, Waitsburg, Prescott and Dayton now that the state has offered to finance a significant portion of the cost.
Both the Port of Walla Walla and the Port of Columbia, in Dayton, have been awarded $2 million grants from the Community Economic Revitalization Board of Washington’s Department of Commerce.
The money goes to their respective rural broadband infrastructure projects. Each secured the money by raising at least 20%, or $500,000, themselves as required matching funds.
The Port of Walla Walla project has been outlined for Touchet, Waitsburg and Prescott. Together they could account for links to as many as 775 households and businesses. Plans are for the new infrastructure to be operational by the start of 2023.
According to the Port’s request for CERB funding, the project is budgeted to cost $2,567,650.
“Our next step is to put together some proposals and contract some firms to get all this done,” Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Pat Reay said.
“The goal is to get improved internet access and reliable internet service to these areas.”
Meanwhile, the Port of Columbia project will bring broadband to Dayton and outlying areas, with more than 1,200 potential connections — the most among all recipients of CERB funding, as reported July 15.
The Dayton Community Broadband Project aims at a December 2022 completion, with five internet service providers prepared to use the fiber optic cables that will be installed.
“The area served may change based on construction costs, but we will build as far out as we can afford,” Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson said.
“We are going to try and reach as many people as we can.”
Both projects have been called public/private investments or partnerships. The ports provide the infrastructure for broadband connections with fiber optic cable installed throughout each area.
Homes and businesses could then get access through a private ISP, or internet service provider, at an affordable price. Reay said the monthly fee for a customer should be less than $100.
The Port of Walla Walla sees eight providers servicing its areas.
“This will allow those communities to fully participate in the digital world,” Reay said. “We’re talking education, banking, healthcare, entertainment.
“We’ve done studies that show these places have been under-served in terms of their internet access,” he continued. “It’s a serious problem. Improved broadband will improve business opportunities. Families will be able to access healthcare and other governmental services. And children will be able to participate in digital learning and complete assignments from home rather than going out to find parking lots with mobile hot spots.”
High-speed internet for rural communities has long been a goal of both port authorities. Reay said those areas have been ignored by commercial broadband companies because they are so sparsely populated and offer little chance for profit.
Same for Dayton.
“We’ve been waiting for 20 years for the private sector to do this,” Dickinson stated.
“It is not feasible for the private sector to make an investment of this size in a community with a small customer base, service the debt and expect a reasonable return on investment. That’s why no one has done it.
“One of the reasons ports exist is to provide infrastructure that helps the private sector succeed. That is exactly what this project will do while at the same giving every resident and business in the city and its outskirts the opportunity to have reliable, affordable high-speed internet.”
Ports in Washington gained the authority to build broadband infrastructures for their respective jurisdictions in March 2018, when Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law with the aim of connecting every house in the state by 2024.
That gave the Walla Walla and Columbia ports a green light to jump on the issue, with the help of grants from CERB, conducting surveys and feasibility studies in their respective areas. Each called for an expensive broadband infrastructure, and port officials used the data collected in making their requests for more assistance from state.
“CERB’s mission is to help local governments and tribes finance their vision for the future,” CERB chairman Randy Hayden said.
“As we move forward from COVID-19, this is more important than ever. Targeted local investment in economic development and rural broadband infrastructure is essential to building a foundation for successful and sustainable economic growth.”
The latest round of CERB awards saw Walla Walla and Columbia counties among the 13 receiving assistance. Their $2 million allotments were the largest. All together, the state pledged $17.9 million.
“In these unprecedented times, the projects approved for funding represent the economic, cultural and geographic diversity of our state,” Hayden said. “These investments will have a positive economic impact at a time when it is needed the most.”
The Port of Walla Walla, in requesting its CERB grant, states health and public safety across the county stand to benefit from better internet connections in the rural communities.
“Improved broadband access across Walla Walla County would greatly benefit the County’s Sheriff’s Office, City of Walla Walla Police, Department of Community Health, Emergency Management Department and Emergency Medical Services by ensuring equal access to essential public health and safety information countywide,” the request stated.
“As these government entities bring their services online, broadband access will need to become just as ubiquitous.”