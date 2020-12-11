Port of Walla Walla commissioners have approved a $45.5 million budget for 2021, largely funded by federal dollars, for another year of uncertainties with the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The Port's three commissioners passed the budget unanimously during their online video conference Thursday afternoon.
Approval came after a series of preliminary discussions last month that drew no comments whenever the floor was opened to the public.
Almost two-thirds of the overall budget, $28.3 million, will go toward federally funded Walla Walla Regional Airport projects — the biggest being an $11 million runway improvement.
Meanwhile, the Port itself had set almost $9 million for a variety of its own capital expenditures, primarily the Wallula Gap Business Park and Dodd Water System and the Burbank Business Park.
“Thank you, staff, for your hard work on this,” Commissioner Ron Dunning said. “You spent a lot of time, not just with me, but with the rest of the commissioners in these times where a lot of it has to be done via email back and forth. I know it’s been tough.”
The overall budget has a $12.5 million beginning cash balance. The Port and the airport together have budgeted themselves to finish 2021 with a $6.1 million positive balance.
Expected revenue together totals $39 million, with almost three quarters of that coming to the airport from the FAA.
The airport has also added $2.7 million from lease revenues.
Meanwhile, the expected Port income ($7.5 million) is divided almost equally between leases, utilities, tax levies, and various non-operating revenues.
As for 2021 spending, airport capital projects total dominate the budget.
The airport has also budgeted just under $3 million toward aviation and Industrial Park expenses.
The Port has earmarked about $13 million for its expenditures, including Industrial Park and water utility, as well as administrative, general and non-operating expenses.