Port of Walla Walla approves rent deferrals

Port of Walla Walla commissioners have approved a rent-relief policy to help some of its associated businesses get financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The verdict came at Thursday’s regular meeting of Port commissioners. All three unanimously approved the policy as it was written, with the assumption that each business seeking relief would possibly look for different payment options.
“We have tenants that are reaching out to us for specific rent relief and consideration,” Port Executive Director Pat Reay said during the meeting, which happened over a public conference call.
Reay said the initial decision by the Port and other local governments to declare a state of emergency was mainly looking at the health and safety side of the pandemic.
“But really, it’s turned into a health and economic crisis,” Reay said.
The plan is to allow some Port businesses to apply for rent and lease payment deferral for March, April, May and June and then have 12 months, starting July 1, to pay it back, either in lump sums or a payment plan with no late fees.
Reay said making the deferrals retroactive to March was because specific industries were hit by the effects of the pandemic as early as March 17.
“Mainly our airport tenants have been the ones specifically damaged by the closures,” Reay said. “And it comes in various forms, from requests for rent forgiveness to deferment to whatever consideration.”
According to the policy adopted Thursday, businesses must apply before July 1 with a written request to Reay that states the company’s need for the deferral. The financial distress must be related to the non-essential business shutdown in Washington.
“There are some businesses that don’t need to take advantage of (it),” Reay said.
Reay will approve the relief on a case-by-case basis and document the decision through either a lease modification or some sort of similar agreement between each company and the Port.
The policy may be amended by commissioners in the future, such as a decision to extend the program.
Commissioners discussed the language of the policy, questioning what the “initial deferral date” meant — March 1 or July 1.
Commissioners clarified that they would prefer the 12-month repayment period to begin July 1 and not be retroactive to March 1.
“It defeats the purpose to start it before July 1,” Commissioner Mike Fredrickson said. “You’re just compounding the problem later, even harder.”
Commissioner Kip Kelly said he was hopeful the policy would allow some companies to help make a recovery by spring 2021, especially those in the tourism industry.
Reay was instructed to add a date to the policy to make it clearer when the payments would begin.
Payment arrangements will be made on a case-by-case basis because some companies rely on large deposits during certain seasons — such as harvest.
The policy has several important clauses: the deferred rent can’t extend beyond the remainder of an existing lease agreement; utilities, taxes and other fees will not be deferred; tenants in the Airport District may be subject to other rules based on federal guidelines; the rent deferral can’t unduly harm the Port; all agreements must be in writing from Reay, pursuant to the policy; and all applicants must provide active insurance policies and most recent B&O tax filings.