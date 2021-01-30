The Port of Walla Walla has announced it is accepting applications for its 2021 Tourism Grant program.
The Port’s 2021 Annual Tourism Budget is approximately $30,000, according to the Port’s website. The maximum funding request is $2,000. Funds can only be used for advertising, publicizing, or otherwise distributing information to attract visitors to Walla Walla County.
Applications can be downloaded at the Port’s website, portwallawalla.com.
For more information, contact Executive Director Pat Reay at 509-525-3100 or pr@portwallwall.com.